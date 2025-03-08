Stock Market Rebounds Amidst Trade Uncertainty and Economic Resilience
U.S. stocks closed higher as investors reacted to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the economy's strength, despite ongoing trade tensions and a weekly market loss. Powell's reassurances and a mixed economic outlook, including rising unemployment, reflect uncertainties around U.S. trade policy and its impacts.
The U.S. stock market ended on a high note on Friday, recovering from earlier losses following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's statement that the economy is in a 'good place.' Despite this positive outcome, weekly losses were evident due to prevailing uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policies.
The week saw markets thrown into tumult, fueled by President Trump's tariff decisions on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Powell emphasized a cautious stance towards monetary policy adjustments, reiterating the economy's current stability despite external pressures.
Financial experts, like Jamie Cox from Harris Financial Group, voiced concerns about the unpredictable nature of these market changes. As stocks fluctuated, the day ended with gains in major indexes, yet the broader impact of trade policies and consumer spending cuts loomed large over future economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
