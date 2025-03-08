Left Menu

Empowering Women SHGs: Telangana's Bold Vision for Economic Growth

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced initiatives to empower women SHGs in Telangana. Plans include setting up rice mills and solar plants and facilitating loans for transport buses. The government aims to transform SHG members into industrialists, contributing to the state's economic growth and achieving a USD one trillion economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:09 IST
Empowering Women SHGs: Telangana's Bold Vision for Economic Growth
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to transform the economic landscape of Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy committed to empowering women's Self Help Groups (SHGs) with ventures such as rice mills and godowns. The initiative, announced during International Women's Day celebrations, aims to elevate one crore women to 'crorepati' status.

Reddy emphasized that the state's economic goal of reaching a USD one trillion economy hinges on the success of these SHGs. Measures like relaxing SHG membership age limits and facilitating solar plant operations have been introduced to encourage more women to join.

A new scheme enabling SHGs to buy transport buses, to be leased to the state Road Transport Corporation, is also part of this empowerment drive. Reddy highlighted the state's commitment to transforming SHG members into industrialists, challenging traditional capitalist domains like solar power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025