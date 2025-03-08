Empowering Women SHGs: Telangana's Bold Vision for Economic Growth

In a bid to transform the economic landscape of Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy committed to empowering women's Self Help Groups (SHGs) with ventures such as rice mills and godowns. The initiative, announced during International Women's Day celebrations, aims to elevate one crore women to 'crorepati' status.

Reddy emphasized that the state's economic goal of reaching a USD one trillion economy hinges on the success of these SHGs. Measures like relaxing SHG membership age limits and facilitating solar plant operations have been introduced to encourage more women to join.

A new scheme enabling SHGs to buy transport buses, to be leased to the state Road Transport Corporation, is also part of this empowerment drive. Reddy highlighted the state's commitment to transforming SHG members into industrialists, challenging traditional capitalist domains like solar power.

