Thackeray Demands Mumbai Parity with Gujarat's GIFT City

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the BJP for weakening Mumbai's economic status by relocating key projects to Gujarat and Delhi. He called for subsidies similar to those offered to Gujarat's GIFT City and expressed concerns over private entities handling Mumbai's infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:35 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has accused the BJP of deliberately undermining Mumbai's economic position by shifting major projects to Gujarat and Delhi. Speaking at a party event, he demanded subsidies and facilities for Mumbai akin to those provided to Gujarat's GIFT City.

Thackeray criticized the BJP's strategies, which he argues have led to the relocation of corporate headquarters away from Mumbai, questioning the long-term impact on Maharashtra's economy. He emphasized that Mumbai, as the backbone of India's economy, should not lose its prominence.

He also raised concerns about the involvement of private entities, like the Adani Group, in projects near the Navi Mumbai airport and criticized delays in Mumbai's infrastructure development. Thackeray expressed disappointment over the decline in healthcare services in the city's civic hospitals and vowed to oppose any detrimental policies.

