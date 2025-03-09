Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives at Gujarat-Rajasthan Border
Four individuals lost their lives after a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Sabarkantha district, near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border. The accident occurred early Sunday morning in a tribal area. Police report that both motorcycles were speeding. An investigation is underway.
In a tragic incident near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, four individuals were killed following a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Sunday morning.
The accident took place around 5:30 a.m. in Sabarkantha district's Poshina taluka, a tribal-dominated region, according to sources from the Kheroj police station.
Both motorcycles, each ridden by two men in their late twenties, were speeding and collided, claiming three lives instantly, while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital. An investigation into this devastating crash is ongoing, police officials stated.
