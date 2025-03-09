Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives at Gujarat-Rajasthan Border

In a tragic incident near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, four individuals were killed following a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Sunday morning.

The accident took place around 5:30 a.m. in Sabarkantha district's Poshina taluka, a tribal-dominated region, according to sources from the Kheroj police station.

Both motorcycles, each ridden by two men in their late twenties, were speeding and collided, claiming three lives instantly, while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital. An investigation into this devastating crash is ongoing, police officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)