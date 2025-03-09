Left Menu

PepsiCo's Bold Expansion Strategy in India's Booming Market

PepsiCo aims to double its revenue in India within five years, identifying the nation as a pivotal market for growth. The company is making substantial investments in new facilities and greenfield plants, capitalizing on India's fast-growing economy and expanding consumer base for both its food and beverage segments.

Updated: 09-03-2025 14:16 IST
PepsiCo is gearing up to amplify its revenue in India, aiming for a twofold increase over the next five years. According to Jagrut Kotecha, CEO of PepsiCo India & South Asia, the company is making strategic investments to bolster its operations and capacity in what it describes as a 'key anchor market'.

The multinational food and beverage giant views India as an essential contributor to its global revenue, ranking among the top three markets worldwide. PepsiCo has recently invested in greenfield plants in Uttar Pradesh and Assam, and further facility expansions are planned, underscoring its confidence in India's growth potential despite comprehensive competition.

While acknowledging the entry of new competitors such as Reliance's Campa Cola, Kotecha believes competition will stimulate market growth and increase consumption, especially compared to regional figures. Innovations and category expansions align with PepsiCo's broader objectives to adapt to evolving consumer needs and strengthen its market position.

