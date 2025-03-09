Left Menu

Godrej Locks Aims for Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue by 2028

Godrej Locks and Architectural Solutions targets Rs 2,500 crore revenue by 2028. The market leader with a 30% share in India continues expanding its digital portfolio. Digital locks now constitute 10% of the business, with e-commerce channels doubling their sales, reflecting a growing online dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panagarh | Updated: 09-03-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 15:34 IST
Godrej Locks Aims for Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue by 2028
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Locks and Architectural Solutions, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, has set an ambitious target to achieve Rs 2,500 crore in revenue by 2028. This announcement was made by Shyam Motwani, the Business Head, at a recent press conference.

Currently holding a 30% market share in India, the company seeks to strengthen its position as the most preferred locks brand in the country. Strategic innovations and an expanding digital product lineup have been key drivers in its goal of heightened revenue. The emergence of e-commerce and quick commerce channels has significantly fueled this transformation.

Digital locks, prioritized by young consumers for their smart and design-oriented safety features, have seen a 45% year-on-year growth. The company noted a doubling in its e-commerce sales as part of a broader strategy to enhance accessibility through seamless security solutions. Additionally, their commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative is bolstered by favorable government policies and new BIS standards for locks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025