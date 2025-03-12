Ladhani Group's Ambitious Investment Plans: Coca-Cola Bottler in Expansion Mode

The Ladhani Group, a leading entity in the Coca-Cola bottling sector in India, has declared a massive investment strategy totaling Rs 11,000 crore over the next five years. This ambitious plan seeks to significantly enhance the company's operations across various verticals, as confirmed by a top company official on Wednesday.

SLMG Beverages, their primary franchise, will receive Rs 8,000 crore for establishing new bottling units, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. SLMG is already a top 15 global bottler for Coca-Cola and aspires to climb into the top ten. The investment strategy also includes tapping into more franchising opportunities both domestically and internationally, according to Joint Managing Director Paritosh Ladhani.

Additionally, Rs 3,000 crore will be channeled into expanding the group's hospitality endeavors, aiming to double their hotel room count. The financing for these initiatives will be a blend of debt and internal funds. Ladhani projects a revenue surge to Rs 20,000 crore within five years, driven by growth in markets such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)