Revolutionizing Gold: The Future of Bullion Vending Machines

Aspect Bullion and Refinery unveils India's first gold and silver vending machine, enhancing secure investments. Installed initially at R City Mall, Mumbai, the initiative represents a fusion of tradition and technology, reflecting the modern consumer's demand for transparency and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:29 IST
In a groundbreaking move for the bullion industry, Aspect Bullion and Refinery, a part of Aspect Global Ventures, has introduced India's first gold and silver vending machine. Unveiled on Wednesday, this innovative machine marks a new era for secure and accessible investments.

This vending machine, set to be installed initially at R City Mall in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, empowers consumers with the ability to purchase gold and silver coins and bars at a consistent price across India. The initiative aims to blend traditional gold investments with modern technology, ensuring transparency and security for buyers.

Aksha Kamboj, the Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures and Vice President of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association, described the vending machine as a 'game-changer,' bringing gold ownership into the digital age. Plans are underway to expand these vending machines to malls, temples, and airports throughout Mumbai, facilitating swift transactions at live market rates.

