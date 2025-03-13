Left Menu

India's Economic Ascent: A Promising Market Amid Global Challenges

Morgan Stanley forecasts India's economic growth to rebound, driven by fiscal and monetary policies and rising service exports. India's stock market, bolstered by strong economic fundamentals and high potential, remains attractive amidst global uncertainties. Inflation and current account deficits are projected to stabilize, supporting robust GDP growth through FY2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:38 IST
India's Economic Ascent: A Promising Market Amid Global Challenges
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Morgan Stanley's recent report indicates that India is on the brink of becoming the world's most sought-after consumer market, benefiting from a significant energy shift, a rising credit-to-GDP ratio, and an expanding manufacturing sector. The report attributes India's growing global output share to robust population growth, democratic governance, macroeconomic stability, and improved infrastructure.

Expectations are high for a rebound in India's economic growth post-2024 slowdown, with GDP growth forecasted at 6.3% in FY2025 and 6.5% in FY2026. This is fueled by supportive fiscal and monetary policies and service export recovery. Despite stability, risks loom from external factors like global trade policies, U.S. interest rate movements, and geopolitical tensions.

India's stock market shows promise with perceived undervaluation despite strong economic fundamentals. Earnings growth is expected, particularly in financials, consumer discretionary, industrials, and technology sectors. An accommodative monetary stance by the RBI is anticipated to further stimulate growth, complemented by government efforts to boost consumption and capital expenditure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025