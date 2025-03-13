Punjab-UAE Strengthen Economic Ties with Trade and Connectivity Initiatives

In a strategic move to boost bilateral trade and investment, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently held discussions with UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali. The talks focused on strengthening economic and cultural ties between Punjab and the UAE.

During the meeting, Mann highlighted Punjab's strong agricultural foundation and rapidly expanding business ecosystem, positioning it as an attractive destination for investment. The discussion underscored the shared synergies in trade and commerce that could be beneficial for both regions.

A key proposal was the establishment of a joint working group to explore potential collaborations. Additionally, both parties emphasized the importance of direct air connectivity between Punjab and UAE cities to facilitate trade, tourism, and ease of travel for NRIs and professionals, which Mann plans to address with the Indian government.

