Ukraine Stands Firm Against Frozen Conflict with Russia

Ukraine and the U.S. have rejected any notion of a frozen conflict with Russia, according to Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff. Both countries proposed a 30-day ceasefire, emphasizing that Ukraine is united with its partners in Europe and the U.S. in seeking a lasting resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:17 IST
Ukraine Stands Firm Against Frozen Conflict with Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine will not settle for a frozen conflict with Russia, says Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to the Ukrainian president, highlighting Kyiv's cooperation with Washington following their joint 30-day ceasefire proposal to end hostilities.

Historical tensions date back to 2014, with Russia's annexation of Crimea and subsequent military engagements in eastern Ukraine. According to Yermak, Ukraine is committed to a comprehensive resolution, and the United States supports their stance against ongoing instability.

Yermak emphasized the collaborative efforts, revealing that Ukraine and the U.S. have agreed on engaging European participation in the peace process, showcasing that Ukraine is not alone but backed by international allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

