Switzerland Braces for Potential Impact in US-Europe Tariff Dispute

Switzerland's top trade official, Helene Budliger Artieda, visits Washington to address concerns over a tariff dispute between the US and Europe. SECO warns that an escalation could adversely affect Switzerland, a major exporter to the US. The visit aims to prevent Switzerland from being impacted by ongoing tariff tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:03 IST
Switzerland issued a warning on Monday about the potential escalation of the tariff dispute between the United States and Europe. The country's top trade official, Helene Budliger Artieda, is in Washington to meet Trump administration representatives as they seek to navigate these turbulent economic waters.

With the US being Switzerland's largest export market, any impact on trade is a significant concern, especially in sectors like watches and pharmaceuticals. SECO emphasized that escalating trade disputes between the US and EU is not in Switzerland's interest.

Despite the US reviewing Switzerland's trade practices, officials maintain that recent policy shifts like the abolishment of tariffs on industrial goods highlight their commitment to fair trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

