Tragic Car Accident in Gurugram: One Dead, Nine Injured

A tragic car accident in Gurugram has claimed the life of a 50-year-old man and left nine others injured. The accident occurred on Sunday night near Manesar, when a vehicle collided with a car carrying Kapil Kumar, his family, and neighbors, causing it to overturn.

The group was returning from a trip to Baba Mohanram temple in Milakpur, Rajasthan, at the time of the accident. The vehicle carrying the victims was driven by Sunil, one of the injured occupants. Locals rushed to aid the crash victims, who were then transported to a hospital, but unfortunately, Dharamveer was declared dead upon arrival.

The police are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle that fled the scene after causing the accident. An FIR has been filed against the unknown driver, and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrator. Meanwhile, the injured individuals are receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)