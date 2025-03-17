Left Menu

Tragic Car Accident in Gurugram: One Dead, Nine Injured

A car accident in Gurugram resulted in the death of 50-year-old Dharamveer and injuries to nine others when their vehicle overturned after being hit near Manesar. The group was returning from a temple visit. Police are investigating to identify the vehicle involved and apprehend the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic car accident in Gurugram has claimed the life of a 50-year-old man and left nine others injured. The accident occurred on Sunday night near Manesar, when a vehicle collided with a car carrying Kapil Kumar, his family, and neighbors, causing it to overturn.

The group was returning from a trip to Baba Mohanram temple in Milakpur, Rajasthan, at the time of the accident. The vehicle carrying the victims was driven by Sunil, one of the injured occupants. Locals rushed to aid the crash victims, who were then transported to a hospital, but unfortunately, Dharamveer was declared dead upon arrival.

The police are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle that fled the scene after causing the accident. An FIR has been filed against the unknown driver, and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrator. Meanwhile, the injured individuals are receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

