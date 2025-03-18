Left Menu

FAA's Hasty Firings Overturned, Restores Workforce Amid Safety Concerns

A federal judge has ordered the reinstatement of 132 FAA employees who were fired as part of Elon Musk-led government cuts. The move responds to concerns over aviation safety following recent crashes. The union celebrates this victory, citing the importance of maintaining a dedicated aviation safety workforce.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to reinstate 132 employees after a federal judge in Maryland ruled against their February 14 dismissal. The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union announced that these employees, previously released due to Elon Musk-led government efficiency cuts, will receive back pay and return to duty on March 20.

This decision is seen as essential for public safety and supports the critical workforce underpinning the FAA's mission. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted earlier that 352 probationary employees were cut, although the agency assured none were in 'safety critical' roles. The FAA did not respond to requests for comment.

The mass termination of probationary employees across 18 federal agencies was criticized for breaching proper procedures. However, the union highlights that restoring these positions mitigates risks in the aviation sector, especially after multiple recent crashes. The FAA faces a staffing shortfall, while efforts to recruit more technicians and safety officials are underway.

