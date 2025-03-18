Kerakoll Unveils New Jaipur Facility to Boost Sustainable Building Solutions

Kerakoll, a global leader in sustainable building solutions, has officially launched a new manufacturing facility in Jaipur. The company announced this development on Tuesday, confirming a substantial investment of Rs 260 crore in the endeavor.

Ahzam Javed, Regional Director-Asia Pacific at Kerakoll, emphasized the Jaipur facility's role in enhancing the brand's commitment to sustainability and innovation within India. Initially, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 tons, with plans for scalability to double its production as market demand grows.

The new plant, alongside the existing Vadodara facility, is expected to be instrumental in aligning with the company's business goals domestically. Kerakoll's product portfolio includes a plethora of eco-friendly units like adhesives, grouts, coatings, and waterproofing systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)