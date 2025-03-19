Tensions Rise: Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other Amid Limited Ceasefire
Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations over air raids that disrupted infrastructure just after agreeing to a limited ceasefire on energy targets. Despite the temporary halt, Russia's subsequent attacks led Ukraine's Zelenskiy to urge global intervention against Moscow's prolonged aggression.
Russia and Ukraine have mutually accused each other of engaging in air strikes that have caused fires and disrupted infrastructure mere hours after both nations had agreed to a limited ceasefire focusing on energy targets.
President Vladimir Putin of Russia had consented to pause attacks on Ukrainian energy structures but refrained from supporting a full 30-day ceasefire request by U.S. President Donald Trump. In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier accepted this comprehensive ceasefire and later, a more restricted agreement on energy facilities.
However, Russia's air offensives resumed on Wednesday, prompting Zelenskiy to call for international resistance to Moscow's continued warfare. Ukrainian defense mechanisms counteracted by intercepting dozens of drones, as the two countries continue their longstanding conflict, impacting civilians and infrastructure alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- ceasefire
- air attacks
- energy infrastructure
- Putin
- Zelenskiy
- Trump
- drones
- conflict
ALSO READ
Trump Freezes Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Tensions with Zelenskiy
Putin and Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing to Strengthen Ties Amidst Turmoil
U.S.-Ukraine Aid Halt: The Trump-Zelenskiy Clash
Starmer Backs Zelenskiy's Steadfast Strive for Peace
Putin Steps In: Mediating Nuclear Diplomacy Between Iran and the US