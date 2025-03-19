Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other Amid Limited Ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations over air raids that disrupted infrastructure just after agreeing to a limited ceasefire on energy targets. Despite the temporary halt, Russia's subsequent attacks led Ukraine's Zelenskiy to urge global intervention against Moscow's prolonged aggression.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russia and Ukraine have mutually accused each other of engaging in air strikes that have caused fires and disrupted infrastructure mere hours after both nations had agreed to a limited ceasefire focusing on energy targets.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia had consented to pause attacks on Ukrainian energy structures but refrained from supporting a full 30-day ceasefire request by U.S. President Donald Trump. In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier accepted this comprehensive ceasefire and later, a more restricted agreement on energy facilities.

However, Russia's air offensives resumed on Wednesday, prompting Zelenskiy to call for international resistance to Moscow's continued warfare. Ukrainian defense mechanisms counteracted by intercepting dozens of drones, as the two countries continue their longstanding conflict, impacting civilians and infrastructure alike.

