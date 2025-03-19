Torkham Border Reopens: Resolving 27 Days of Economic Strain
The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened after 27 days of closure following successful negotiations. The closure, initiated by Pakistan over a construction dispute, caused severe economic impact. A ceasefire and halted construction were agreed upon, leading to resumption of movement across the border.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Torkham border crossing, a critical point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, reopened on Wednesday after a 27-day closure stemming from a construction dispute. The shutdown, beginning on February 21, led to significant economic strain.
Negotiations mediated by local elders and traders from both sides finally thawed the impasse, allowing cargo vehicles to move while pedestrian access is set to resume soon. An agreed ceasefire will last until April 15, halting controversial constructions on the Afghan side.
The border, pivotal for trade and mobility, faced disruption due to constructions disputed by both nations' security forces, leaving thousands of trucks stranded and causing hardship during the closure period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Airlines Resume Flights to Middle East Amid Ceasefire
Israel Seeks Hostage Release for Gaza Ceasefire Progress
Contentious Minerals Deal: Ukraine and U.S. at the Negotiation Table
Israel and Hamas on Brink of New Ceasefire Phase Amid Hostage Negotiations
Diplomatic Talks: Ceasefire and Regional Threats