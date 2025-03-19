Torkham Border Reopens: Resolving 27 Days of Economic Strain

The Torkham border crossing, a critical point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, reopened on Wednesday after a 27-day closure stemming from a construction dispute. The shutdown, beginning on February 21, led to significant economic strain.

Negotiations mediated by local elders and traders from both sides finally thawed the impasse, allowing cargo vehicles to move while pedestrian access is set to resume soon. An agreed ceasefire will last until April 15, halting controversial constructions on the Afghan side.

The border, pivotal for trade and mobility, faced disruption due to constructions disputed by both nations' security forces, leaving thousands of trucks stranded and causing hardship during the closure period.

(With inputs from agencies.)