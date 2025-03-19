Left Menu

Navigating Trade Weaponisation: India’s Strategy for Trustworthy Partnerships

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discusses the growing weaponisation of tariffs, sanctions, and export controls, emphasizing India's need to engage with trustworthy partners. He highlights the importance of trust in business, particularly in the digital era. India is negotiating a trade agreement with the US amid global tariff tensions.

India faces the challenge of navigating a world where tariffs, sanctions, and export controls are increasingly weaponized, according to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, he stressed the necessity of forming alliances with trustworthy partners amidst rising global trade tensions.

Jaishankar highlighted the impact of security on business decisions in the digital age, where resilience and trust are paramount. Amid talks of reciprocal tariffs by the US, India is in negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement, aiming to boost trade and technology exchanges.

The minister called for regulations on big data and artificial intelligence, underscoring the importance of data reliability and trust. Jaishankar urged India to leverage its vast data resources and diverse population to strengthen its position in the digital era.

