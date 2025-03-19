New Horizons: Strengthening the India-New Zealand Partnership

At a Tourism New Zealand event, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon declared that India and New Zealand are committed to deepening their 'special relationship.' His discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have underscored the need for stronger ties between the two nations.

Luxon emphasized the economic potential of enhanced connectivity between India and New Zealand, pointing to tourism and international education as key sectors that can benefit. He noted that for every student choosing New Zealand, 2-3 visitors accompany them.

Highlighting successes, Luxon mentioned the over 130% increase in Indian tourists post-COVID. Additionally, during his visit, plans for a free trade agreement were set and a pivotal digital transformation partnership was inked between Tata Consultancy Services and Air New Zealand.

