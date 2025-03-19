New Horizons: Strengthening the India-New Zealand Partnership
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced that New Zealand and India aim to enhance their special relationship. Key areas include tourism, international education, and a forthcoming free trade agreement. Luxon highlighted the significant rise in Indian tourists visiting New Zealand and celebrated strategic collaborations like Air New Zealand's partnership with Tata Consultancy Services.
- Country:
- India
At a Tourism New Zealand event, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon declared that India and New Zealand are committed to deepening their 'special relationship.' His discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have underscored the need for stronger ties between the two nations.
Luxon emphasized the economic potential of enhanced connectivity between India and New Zealand, pointing to tourism and international education as key sectors that can benefit. He noted that for every student choosing New Zealand, 2-3 visitors accompany them.
Highlighting successes, Luxon mentioned the over 130% increase in Indian tourists post-COVID. Additionally, during his visit, plans for a free trade agreement were set and a pivotal digital transformation partnership was inked between Tata Consultancy Services and Air New Zealand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Linda McMahon's Mission: Transforming the U.S. Department of Education
Mach Conferences Unveils Pioneering B2C Religious Tourism Package
Jammu's Tourism Revamp: Pilgrim Circuits and Infrastructure Upgrades
The biggest highlight of this Budget was its delivery beyond people's expectations: PM Narendra Modi at post Budget webinar on MSME.
Tamil Nadu Education Policy Face-off: BJP vs DMK