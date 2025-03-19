Left Menu

New Horizons: Strengthening the India-New Zealand Partnership

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced that New Zealand and India aim to enhance their special relationship. Key areas include tourism, international education, and a forthcoming free trade agreement. Luxon highlighted the significant rise in Indian tourists visiting New Zealand and celebrated strategic collaborations like Air New Zealand's partnership with Tata Consultancy Services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:34 IST
New Horizons: Strengthening the India-New Zealand Partnership
Christopher Luxon
  • Country:
  • India

At a Tourism New Zealand event, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon declared that India and New Zealand are committed to deepening their 'special relationship.' His discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have underscored the need for stronger ties between the two nations.

Luxon emphasized the economic potential of enhanced connectivity between India and New Zealand, pointing to tourism and international education as key sectors that can benefit. He noted that for every student choosing New Zealand, 2-3 visitors accompany them.

Highlighting successes, Luxon mentioned the over 130% increase in Indian tourists post-COVID. Additionally, during his visit, plans for a free trade agreement were set and a pivotal digital transformation partnership was inked between Tata Consultancy Services and Air New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025