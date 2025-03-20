Alaska Plane Tragedy: Overweight Aircraft Crashes in Icy Conditions

In a devastating accident, a commuter plane crashed on sea ice off the coast of Alaska, claiming the lives of all 10 people onboard. The preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reveals the plane was over its weight limit for the icy weather conditions at the time.

The incident, one of Alaska's deadliest plane crashes this century, occurred on February 6 and sparked safety concerns, especially with two other major aviation accidents occurring in the US within days. Authorities found the wreckage on a drifting ice floe, and the ongoing investigation suggests that the plane, a Cessna Caravan, was overloaded by approximately half a ton.

The plane's rapid descent remains a mystery as officials continue to probe the crash, with no distress signals detected. The NTSB emphasizes that a final report detailing the cause will be released later. Meanwhile, conversations about aviation safety intensify in the wake of these tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)