Tragedy Strikes: Chain-Reaction Crash and Fire on Wyoming Highway

A tragic series of chain-reaction crashes unfolded in a Wyoming highway tunnel, leading to three fatalities, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported. The incident commenced when a pickup lost control and obstructed traffic on a slippery Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming.

On February 14, post-snow conditions contributed to the initial skid and crash of a Toyota pickup, which partially blocked both traffic lanes near a tunnel exit. This blockade led to multiple vehicles trying evasive maneuvers, resulting in further crashes, including a tractor trailer jackknifing and blocking both lanes approximately 200 feet from the tunnel's exit.

Subsequent collisions involved several vehicles, including another pickup and multiple tractor trailers, culminating in a fire within the tunnel. The crash resulted in two deaths from the Dodge pickup and one fatality involving a trapped tractor trailer driver. In total, twenty people suffered varying degrees of injuries, noted the NTSB.

(With inputs from agencies.)