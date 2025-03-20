Fed's Easing Prospect Lifts Asia Amid Global Market Fluctuations
Asian shares rose on Thursday following a Wall Street rally, driven by the potential for two U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. Despite gains, Chinese equities declined, impacting the broader Asian market. Gold hit record highs and oil prices rose due to Middle East tensions.
On Thursday, Asian shares experienced a rise following a Wall Street surge, as investors were buoyed by the potential for two rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve by the year's end. The Fed maintained current rates, yet suggested future cuts, stoking optimism in the markets.
Despite the positive sentiment, Chinese equities saw a decline, which weighed down broader Asian market performance. Gold prices reached a new record high amidst the anticipation of further monetary easing by the Fed, while U.S. Treasury yields fell as futures rose.
Oil prices edged higher due to increasing tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, European stocks were poised to open lower, and the dollar slipped against major currencies. Analysts continued to watch economic indicators closely as global markets adjusted to evolving political and economic landscapes.
