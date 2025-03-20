Eli Lilly Launches Mounjaro in India: A Game-Changing Solution for Diabetes and Obesity

Global pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company has announced the release of Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in India, marking a significant milestone in the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved Mounjaro, which is available in single-dose vials, priced at Rs3,500 for a 2.5 mg vial and Rs4,375 for a 5 mg vial. Depending on the dosage, monthly costs range from Rs14,000 to Rs17,500.

Mounjaro is the first medication to target both glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors, heralding a new approach to metabolic health management. It is recommended as a supplement to diet and exercise for chronic weight control in obese and overweight individuals with weight-related conditions. Additionally, Mounjaro improves glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

The drug has shown promising results in extensive clinical trials. In the SURMOUNT-1 trial, participants taking the highest dose of Mounjaro lost an average of 21.8 kg, compared to 3.2 kg in the placebo group. The SURPASS program, assessing Mounjaro's effectiveness in diabetes patients, reported an A1C level reduction of up to 2.4% when used alone or alongside other diabetes medications. As India's diabetes and obesity rates climb, Mounjaro offers an innovative treatment option.

(With inputs from agencies.)