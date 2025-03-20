Left Menu

Eli Lilly Launches Mounjaro in India: A Game-Changing Solution for Diabetes and Obesity

Eli Lilly introduces Mounjaro in India, offering a novel treatment for Type 2 diabetes and obesity. Priced between Rs14,000-Rs17,500 monthly, the drug targets GIP and GLP-1 receptors, demonstrating significant weight loss and blood sugar reduction in trials. Mounjaro aims to tackle India's growing diabetes and obesity crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:31 IST
Eli Lilly Launches Mounjaro in India: A Game-Changing Solution for Diabetes and Obesity
Representative image (Photo source: https://www.lilly.com/in/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Global pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company has announced the release of Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in India, marking a significant milestone in the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved Mounjaro, which is available in single-dose vials, priced at Rs3,500 for a 2.5 mg vial and Rs4,375 for a 5 mg vial. Depending on the dosage, monthly costs range from Rs14,000 to Rs17,500.

Mounjaro is the first medication to target both glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors, heralding a new approach to metabolic health management. It is recommended as a supplement to diet and exercise for chronic weight control in obese and overweight individuals with weight-related conditions. Additionally, Mounjaro improves glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

The drug has shown promising results in extensive clinical trials. In the SURMOUNT-1 trial, participants taking the highest dose of Mounjaro lost an average of 21.8 kg, compared to 3.2 kg in the placebo group. The SURPASS program, assessing Mounjaro's effectiveness in diabetes patients, reported an A1C level reduction of up to 2.4% when used alone or alongside other diabetes medications. As India's diabetes and obesity rates climb, Mounjaro offers an innovative treatment option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025