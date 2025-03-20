P.C. Chandra Jewellers Earns Prestigious Brand Award in Bangkok

On February 28, 2025, at Bangkok's distinguished Amari Hotel, P.C. Chandra Jewellers was celebrated with the 'Prestigious Brand of Asia 2024-25' award in the Handcrafted Jewellery category. This accolade, bestowed by BARC, was presented to Prosanto Chandra, Joint Managing Director, recognizing the brand's excellence in craftsmanship, innovation, and customer trust.

The ceremony was a convergence of eminent dignitaries and industry stalwarts. Notable attendees included H.E. Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, Tourism Authority of Thailand, as Chief Guest. Guests of Honor comprised Hiran Shan, Vice President of the Indo-Thai Chamber of Commerce, and other esteemed leaders from various sectors.

Established in 1939, P.C. Chandra Jewellers symbolizes enduring craftsmanship and quality. The brand skillfully merges traditional artistry with modern designs, garnering generational loyalty. Prosanto Chandra expressed gratitude, emphasizing their commitment to upholding the brand's heritage while innovating. The event spotlighted growing Indo-Thai cultural and economic bonds, reinforcing P.C. Chandra Jewellers' role as a global ambassador for Indian craftsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)