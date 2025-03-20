Turkey Faces Economic Turmoil: Central Bank's FX Moves and Rate Cut Uncertainty

Turkey's banking index plunged over 4.5% on Thursday, as concerns grew that the central bank might postpone or halt future interest rate cuts. This followed a sharp tumble of the lira on Wednesday.

Turkish stocks rebounded by 1% after a decline on Wednesday, triggered by the detention of President Erdogan's main opponent. The BIST-100 index exhibited volatility, rising slightly by 0.97% at 1048 GMT. However, it ended 8.72% lower at 9,860.29 points on Wednesday. The lira was flat at 38.0000 per U.S. dollar, after hitting a record low.

Amid the bank's volatility, significant FX sales by central authorities, estimated between $8-9 billion, were reported. Market analysts suggested this indicated a potential shift away from expected rate cuts, pointing to a possible implicit hike if foreign exchange pressures persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)