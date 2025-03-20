Luminous Power Technologies & Rajasthan Royals Further Strengthen their Partnership to Accelerate Solar Energy Adoption in India

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], March 20: Luminous Power Technologies, India's leading energy solutions company, continues its power partnership with Rajasthan Royals to be their Title Partner for the 18th season of the upcoming India's T-20 premier league creating a greater momentum for their sustainability efforts and launching nationwide solar adoption initiatives.

As part of the event, Rajasthan Royals players Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande along with Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer of Rajasthan Royals and Preeti Bajaj, Neelima Burra, Amit Shukla, and Shikha Gupta from the Luminous leadership team, unveiled Luminous' latest line of solar and advanced energy solutions, aligned with the company's long-term mission to empower consumers with clean energy alternatives. Luminous also plans to launch a new sleek futuristic design range of inverters - EVO Inverter Series, and ZELIO S Inverter Series. Additionally, the product range includes the EON Topcon Solar Panels, along with the industry-disrupting gel battery technology - AmpBox range, all designed to offer superior efficiency, durability, and performance in extreme weather conditions of India. Further, Luminous also unveiled a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign to accelerate rooftop solar adoption across India and establish itself as "India's Solar Expert," addressing consumer trust deficits and the perception of high cost and complexity. Educating consumers on solar benefits, the campaign showcases Luminous' cutting-edge solutions through digital outreach, on-ground activations, and media engagement. By focusing on trust and expertise, Luminous aims to lead solar adoption and solidify its position as the nation's premier solar provider.

Speaking on the occasion, Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD, Luminous Power Technologies, said, "India's solar energy sector is undergoing a significant transformation, and at Luminous, we are dedicated to playing a crucial role in accelerating this change. We believe that the future is solar, and we are committed to driving this transition through innovative products and meaningful partnerships. Our collaboration with Rajasthan Royals enables us to connect with millions of cricket fans and inspire a movement toward clean energy adoption. Through this association, we are leveraging the influence of sports to promote solar energy, encourage its adoption, and introduce innovative products that enhance energy efficiency." Neelima Burra, Chief Strategy Transformation & Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies said, "Cricket is more than just a sport in India--it's a passion that unites millions. Partnering with the Rajasthan Royals provides us with a significant platform to showcase our solar innovations and promote the message of sustainability. Luminous is at the forefront of solar energy adoption through educational brand initiatives and skilling programs. We have built a comprehensive marketing strategy that combines OTT and television advertising, offline activations, social media, and nationwide partner engagement to boost user interaction, raise awareness, and reinforce brand loyalty in the solar energy sector. India's T-20 Premier League's reach ensures that our clean energy vision receives the attention it deserves, inspiring fans to make smart sustainable choices for a brighter future."

"As India's leading energy solutions and rooftop solar brand, the launch of our new product range ensures consumers can choose from a wide range of products that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with sleek design. We believe in empowering consumers with choice, enabling them to actively participate in India's sustainable energy future.", said Amit Shukla, Senior Vice President, Energy Solutions Business, Luminous Power Technologies. Luminous has undertaken a transformative endeavour aimed at bringing solar power to communities, with the support of Royal Rajasthan Foundation. The initiative is focused on training rural women to become solar engineers and promoting the usage of solar energy in their communities. Continuing their tradition of #PinkPromise match from last year, for every six-hit in one of the matches, Luminous along with RR will be powering six homes in the Sambhar region. The aim is to instil a positive impact on both the environment and the communities. The special all-pink jersey includes a visual representation of a solar panel highlighting the Royal Rajasthan Foundation's efforts to provide clean energy to rural women.

Commenting on the association, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, "Cricket has the power to drive meaningful change far beyond the boundaries of the game. Our partnership with Luminous is not just about sponsorship--it's about harnessing innovation and sustainability to inspire millions. Together, we are not only promoting clean energy solutions but also setting a new benchmark for how sports can lead the charge toward a more sustainable future. From impacting thousands of lives through solarification to enabling empowered women as solar ambassadors in their communities, we aim to drive greater awareness and adoption of clean energy solutions that create lasting impact." As a leader in energy solutions, Luminous remains committed to innovation and sustainability, empowering consumers to embrace cleaner and smarter energy alternatives. The association with Rajasthan Royals will help both to drive adoption of cutting-edge products and bring about transformation in underserved regions of India.

Luminous Power Technologies is a powerful and trustworthy brand with a wide range of innovative products in the power backup and residential solar space that covers inverters Batteries and solar solutions. Luminous has been in business for 37 years now. Recently CRISIL has upgraded its credit rating to AAA+. With 8 manufacturing units, more than 28 sales offices in India, and a presence in over 40 countries, our 6000 employees serve more than 100,000 channel partners and millions of customers. Our motto has always been Customer Delight through Innovation and Passion with a focus on Execution & Teamwork.

