Embassy Developments to Fuel Growth with Strategic Bengaluru Land Sale

Embassy Developments Ltd, a leading real estate company, has announced a major transaction involving the sale of a 25-acre land parcel in Bengaluru. The land will be sold to semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research (India) for a substantial Rs 1,125 crore.

The deal, set to be finalized following necessary regulatory approvals, involves Embassy Developments' subsidiary, Embassy East Business Park, and aims to sub-lease before ultimately divesting the property in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Aditya Virwani, Managing Director of Embassy Developments, emphasized how the move highlights the strategic potential of Bengaluru as a hub for global businesses and reflects the company's focus on systematically monetizing assets to reinvest in high-growth areas, thus enhancing their competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)