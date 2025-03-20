Left Menu

U.S. Stock Market Rebounds Amid Fed's Rate Outlook and Trade Tariff Concerns

U.S. stocks regained early losses as investors processed the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook amid ongoing trade tariff concerns. Major indexes closed higher, with volatility cooling. The Fed maintained rates, projected inflationary growth, and slight unemployment rise by 2025, while traders anticipate a cut this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:07 IST
U.S. Stock Market Rebounds Amid Fed's Rate Outlook and Trade Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock indexes rebounded on Thursday as investors navigated the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook against persistent concerns over trade tariffs. Despite previous sell-offs due to President Donald Trump's uncertain trade policies, major indexes saw gains as traders focused on the Fed's plans to maintain current rates and forecast two rate reductions by year-end.

The central bank projects slightly reduced growth and increased inflation for the year, with a modest unemployment rise expected by 2025. This comes as recent economic data hints at a cooling economy, prompting the Fed's dovish stance. Short-term gains were notable despite the S&P 500 and Nasdaq undergoing a technical correction of a 10% drop from record highs.

Despite trade policy fears possibly fueling inflation and disrupting monetary easing, U.S. stocks showed resilience. By midday, significant indices like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed notable increases. While some sectors faced challenges, communications services and growth stocks showed promise with notable rebounds in giants like Meta and Nvidia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025