Glyde: Revolutionizing India's Last-Mile Commute with E-Scooters

India faces challenges in last-mile connectivity in urban transport. Glyde, a startup, introduces an electric scooter rental service in Mumbai to tackle this issue. With an app-based model, the service aims to provide a convenient and affordable solution, reducing reliance on traditional commuting methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:55 IST
Can Glyde Solve Urban Mobility's Biggest Challenge?. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landscape where India's urban transport systems are rapidly unfolding, the struggle for efficient last-mile connectivity persists. Commuters often find themselves stranded between public transport stops and their final destinations, reliant on costly and unreliable modes of transit like auto-rickshaws or cabs.

Enter Glyde, aiming to disrupt this scenario with its innovative electric scooter rental service. Targeting Mumbai as its launch pad, Glyde offers a seamless, app-based experience that allows users to unlock e-scooters strategically placed near key transit hubs and ride effortlessly to their destinations.

With focus on accessibility, affordability, and sustainability, Glyde envisions redefining urban mobility, reducing dependence on traditional, less efficient transport options. As the startup gears up to launch, it could potentially set a new benchmark for urban commuting across India, offering a glimpse into a smarter, faster future of city travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

