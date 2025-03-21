Empowering Women: Celebrating Leadership and Success at the National Feather Awards

NEW DELHI: The National Feather Awards, coinciding with International Women's Day, proudly celebrated women's achievements in leadership, sustainability, and work-life balance, underscoring the unwavering pursuit of gender equality and diversity.

Prominent female leaders participated in dynamic panels discussing the glass ceiling, driving social change, and achieving work-life harmony. Notable figures included Neha Bisht of Blue Buzz and Dr. Archana Upadhyay from Hindustan Colas.

Additionally, the event showcased new awards such as the Bharat EV Awards, reinforcing the significance of innovation and leadership. Noteworthy winners included Athira Varma Jayakumar and Manoshi Mitra, exemplifying the transformative impact of female excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)