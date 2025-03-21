Left Menu

Empowering Women: Celebrating Leadership and Success at the National Feather Awards

The National Feather Awards held on International Women's Day recognized and celebrated female leaders across various industries. The event featured engaging panels, networking opportunities, and honored women for their achievements in leadership, social impact, and work-life balance, highlighting the importance of diversity and inclusivity in leadership roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:55 IST
Empowering Women: Celebrating Leadership and Success at the National Feather Awards
The Women in Leadership Conference. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NEW DELHI: The National Feather Awards, coinciding with International Women's Day, proudly celebrated women's achievements in leadership, sustainability, and work-life balance, underscoring the unwavering pursuit of gender equality and diversity.

Prominent female leaders participated in dynamic panels discussing the glass ceiling, driving social change, and achieving work-life harmony. Notable figures included Neha Bisht of Blue Buzz and Dr. Archana Upadhyay from Hindustan Colas.

Additionally, the event showcased new awards such as the Bharat EV Awards, reinforcing the significance of innovation and leadership. Noteworthy winners included Athira Varma Jayakumar and Manoshi Mitra, exemplifying the transformative impact of female excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

