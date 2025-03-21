Left Menu

Bank Strike Deferred Amid Promising Talks with Finance Ministry

Bank unions have deferred their planned strike following promising discussions with the finance ministry and the Indian Banks' Association. Key demands include a five-day workweek and increased recruitment. The Chief Labour Commissioner will oversee forthcoming negotiations, with the next meeting slated for April 22.

Updated: 21-03-2025 20:33 IST
In a move set to provide relief to banking operations nationwide, bank unions have postponed a two-day strike following favorable discussions with the finance ministry and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) announced the deferral after receiving assurances on their demands, such as a five-day workweek and the recruitment of necessary personnel.

The Chief Labour Commissioner held a conciliation meeting, directing the IBA to continue deliberating on issues raised, with progress to be assessed in a meeting scheduled for April 22.

