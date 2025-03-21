Bank Strike Deferred Amid Promising Talks with Finance Ministry

In a move set to provide relief to banking operations nationwide, bank unions have postponed a two-day strike following favorable discussions with the finance ministry and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) announced the deferral after receiving assurances on their demands, such as a five-day workweek and the recruitment of necessary personnel.

The Chief Labour Commissioner held a conciliation meeting, directing the IBA to continue deliberating on issues raised, with progress to be assessed in a meeting scheduled for April 22.

