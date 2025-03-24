Left Menu

Stars Shine Bright at OTTplay Awards 2025: A Celebration of India's Digital Excellence

The OTTplay Awards 2025 celebrated India's top digital entertainment at Mumbai's JW Marriott. With stars like Manoj Bajpayee and Kajol, the event honored standout web series and films under 'One Nation, One OTT Award'. Key winners included 'Panchayat', 'Paatal Lok', and 'Despatch'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 12:06 IST
Stars Shine Bright at OTTplay Awards 2025: A Celebration of India's Digital Excellence
An unforgettable evening of glamour, powerhouse performances, and iconic reunions. Image Credit: ANI
The OTTplay Awards 2025 lit up Mumbai's JW Marriott on March 22, with celebrities from across India gathered to honor the finest in digital entertainment. This year's 'One Nation, One OTT Award' acknowledged exceptional web series and films across the nation.

The star-studded evening featured industry icons including Manoj Bajpayee, Kajol, and Rajkummar Rao. Hosts Aparshakti Khurana and Kubbra Sait guided attendees through a night brimming with remarkable moments. Major wins were recorded by 'Panchayat', 'Girls Will Be Girls', and 'Paatal Lok'.

Top accolades went to Manoj Bajpayee (Despatch) and Anupam Kher (Vijay 69) for Best Actor, while Kajol (Do Patti) and Parvathy Thiruvothu (Manorathangal) claimed Best Actress awards. Jyotika (Dabba Cartel) and Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2) were also celebrated.

The evening, marked by emotional reunions and cross-generational celebrations, saw Anupam Kher and Shekhar Suman applauding Patralekha's breakthrough performance. Manoj Bajpayee delighted audiences with a Masterclass in acting, while Kajol's victory was presented by Kunal Kohli, evoking 'Fanaa' nostalgia.

The awards recognized both established legends and emerging talent, underlining the diversity of India's OTT ecosystem. CEO Avinash Mudaliar emphasized the event's dedication to transcending linguistic and platform boundaries, celebrating creativity and storytelling across the vibrant Indian landscape.

The OTTplay Awards 2025 was co-presented by Real Juice and Kuhl, in association with HT City, with Flipkart Spoyl as the exclusive style partner. The night concluded with Raghav Juyal's electrifying speech, celebrating the golden era of streaming content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

