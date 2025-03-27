FAA's Strategic Overhaul: Staffing Surge and Boeing Scrutiny

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to hire 2,000 air traffic controller trainees this year, prioritizing enhanced safety and rigorous oversight of Boeing practices. The announcement was made in written testimony by acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau ahead of his appearance before a U.S. Senate panel.

With a significant shortage of 3,500 air traffic controllers from targeted staffing levels, the FAA is dealing with a 10% reduction compared to 2012 figures. The plan includes forming a safety risk management panel to identify risk areas involving helicopter and fixed-wing interactions. This follows a fatal collision in January between an Army helicopter and a passenger jet, which led to new permanent flight restrictions near Reagan Washington National Airport.

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will request Congressional support for billions in funding to modernize FAA technology and facilities, as well as bolster air traffic controller hiring. The FAA is also maintaining intensified oversight of Boeing, which has faced public trust issues. Boeing's CEO is scheduled to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee, following ongoing scrutiny of the company's manufacturing processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)