All leaders of BIMSTEC group will join Bangkok summit, Thailand says
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 10:47 IST
All leaders of member countries of the BIMSTEC regional grouping have confirmed their attendance for an upcoming April 3-4 summit in Bangkok, Thailand's foreign ministry said on Friday.
BIMSTEC, or the Bay of Bengal initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, includes Thailand, Myanmar, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.
