All leaders of BIMSTEC group will join Bangkok summit, Thailand says  

All leaders of member countries of the BIMSTEC regional grouping have confirmed their attendance for an upcoming April 3-4 summit in Bangkok, Thailand's foreign ministry said on Friday.

BIMSTEC, or the Bay of Bengal initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, includes Thailand, Myanmar, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)