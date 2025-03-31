NITI NCAER States Economic Forum: A New Portal for Comprehensive State Data

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the 'NITI NCAER States Economic Forum' portal on Tuesday, a major initiative offering access to extensive data on social, economic, and fiscal parameters of Indian states. This platform becomes a vital resource for stakeholders seeking comprehensive state-level information spanning over three decades until the financial year 2022-23.

The portal, a collaborative creation by NITI Aayog and the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), categorizes data across five key verticals: Demography, Economic Structure, Fiscal, Health, and Education of states. It presents users with an opportunity to grasp macro and fiscal landscapes of 28 Indian states through these diverse indicators.

According to NITI Aayog, the repository aims not only to centralize essential data but also to facilitate benchmarking against national figures, fueling informed debates among policymakers, researchers, and other stakeholders. Leveraging historical trends and real-time analytics, users can track progress, identify emerging patterns, and develop evidence-based policies for sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)