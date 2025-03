Trump's Tariff Battles: A New Chapter in Trade Wars

The trade tensions initiated by US President Donald Trump are intensifying, with significant developments anticipated on Wednesday. Trump has declared April 2 as "Liberation Day," vowing to introduce reciprocal tariffs on foreign goods to lessen US reliance on imports. However, specific details remain undisclosed.

Since assuming office, Trump has aggressively utilized tariffs as a tool to shield American industries from foreign competition while generating substantial federal revenue. Yet, economists warn of potential economic repercussions as these tariffs may hike consumer prices and disrupt global trade, fostering financial market instability.

The proposed tariffs, including substantial levies on auto imports, are set to enter into force imminently, with countries like China expressing retaliatory intent. As the global market braces for impact, negotiation pathways appear elusive as stakeholders prepare for a complex trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)