Incuspaze Unveils FlexLeaze: Revolutionizing Office Leasing with Rahul Sarin at the Helm

Incuspaze, India's leading workspace provider, launches FlexLeaze, offering tailored leasing solutions for corporate offices. With the appointment of Rahul Sarin as CEO, FlexLeaze aims to transform the commercial real estate landscape by providing tax-efficient, flexible office leasing options, enhancing Incuspaze's position in the flex office space sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading workspace provider, Incuspaze, has announced the launch of a new enterprise solution named FlexLeaze to revolutionize corporate office leasing. This innovative approach offers 360-degree leasing solutions targeting mid to large-sized corporations, marking a strategic expansion into the fit-out lease services segment.

In a pivotal leadership change, Rahul Sarin has been appointed as Co-founder & CEO of FlexLeaze. He is poised to drive the new branch's operations, integrating his team with the company's mission to offer comprehensive leasing solutions that foster growth and diversification. FlexLeaze presents various operational lease options, including offerings in office infrastructure, technology, and logistics.

Co-founders Sanjay Choudhary and Sanjay Chatrath, reflecting on the expansion, emphasized FlexLeaze's potential to provide efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and premium office space solutions. They trust in Sarin's leadership to steer FlexLeaze as a preferred choice in the enterprise market, capitalizing on Incuspaze's robust nationwide presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

