Vizhinjam Seaport Breaks Record with One Lakh Containers in a Month
Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala has set a record by handling over one lakh containers in a month, only four months after commencing commercial operations. The port managed 1.08 lakh TEUs in March 2025, attributed to advanced technology and strategic planning, highlighting its potential in global maritime trade.
Vizhinjam International Seaport has made history by processing over one lakh containers within the span of a single month. This significant feat comes merely four months after the port launched its commercial operations, according to Kerala's Port Minister, V N Vasavan, who broke the news on Tuesday.
In March 2025, the port successfully handled 1.08 lakh TEUs, translating into a seamless operation of 51 vessels. This achievement highlights the port's effectiveness and the strategic use of advanced technology and meticulous planning adopted by Adani Vizhinjam Port, Minister Vasavan pointed out in various social media posts.
This rapid progress signifies the port's potential as a major hub in the realm of global maritime trade, bolstering India's logistical frameworks and enhancing Kerala's stature as a leading player in the global industry, Vasavan emphasized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
