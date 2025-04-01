Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Launches Major Crackdown on Unauthorized E-Rickshaws

Uttar Pradesh has initiated a large-scale crackdown on illegal e-rickshaws, with 915 seized and 3,035 violators fined on the first day. The campaign, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, involves transport and police authorities across the state and aims to continue until April 30.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh commenced a significant crackdown on unauthorized e-rickshaws, as per directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Transport authorities revealed that 915 e-rickshaws were seized, and fines were issued to 3,035 violators on the first day alone.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh issued instructions to police commissioners, district magistrates, and police chiefs to ensure the campaign's success. The initiative, under the chief minister's orders, is being closely monitored.

The campaign, running until April 30, has involved substantial actions across multiple divisions. In cities such as Ghaziabad, Agra, and Lucknow, hundreds of e-rickshaws were seized in a concerted effort to enforce regulations.

