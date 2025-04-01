Uttar Pradesh Launches Major Crackdown on Unauthorized E-Rickshaws

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh commenced a significant crackdown on unauthorized e-rickshaws, as per directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Transport authorities revealed that 915 e-rickshaws were seized, and fines were issued to 3,035 violators on the first day alone.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh issued instructions to police commissioners, district magistrates, and police chiefs to ensure the campaign's success. The initiative, under the chief minister's orders, is being closely monitored.

The campaign, running until April 30, has involved substantial actions across multiple divisions. In cities such as Ghaziabad, Agra, and Lucknow, hundreds of e-rickshaws were seized in a concerted effort to enforce regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)