Angola's $240 Million Demining Challenge: Clearing Minefields for a Safer Future

Angola faces an urgent challenge, requiring $240 million in government or donor funding to clear almost 1,000 minefields stemming from its prolonged civil war, which ended in 2002, according to Brigadier General Leonardo Sapalo, head of the National Mine Action Agency.

Spanning 27 years of conflict, these landmines continue to inflict suffering, leaving many disabled and displaced. The task of demining encompasses 975 minefields, with a cost estimate of $3.10 per square meter. Specifically, around 192 minefields lie in proximity to the Benguela Railway, a crucial segment of the U.S.-supported Lobito Corridor project facilitating mineral exports.

In a recent visit by Western ambassadors to the HALO Trust, a UK-based charity working on demining, Sapalo stressed the need for invigorated efforts in landmine clearance. While significant progress has been made, like clearing the railway lines, comprehensive demining remains essential to restore safety and support Angola's economic ambitions.

