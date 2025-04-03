Tariffs Tighten: India Adjusts Strategy in Response to U.S. Trade Moves
The Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs could reduce India's GDP growth by up to 50 basis points and decrease exports to the US by 2-3%. Experts suggest India could mitigate impacts by increasing imports of US goods. The tariffs may also pressure the US dollar, affecting global trade dynamics.
- Country:
- India
The Trump administration's imposition of reciprocal tariffs poses a significant challenge to India's economic outlook, potentially reducing GDP growth by 50 basis points to a 6% rate, according to experts. The country's exports to the US are expected to drop by 2-3% this fiscal year.
D K Srivastava, EY Chief Policy Advisor, cautioned that the tariffs' impact will depend on future trade agreements and retaliatory measures between India and the US. While a GDP hit is inevitable, India's impact may be less severe compared to other Asian economies.
To counteract the tariffs, experts suggest India should respond by increasing imports from the US, particularly in energy and high-tech goods, thus focusing on balancing trade rather than concentrating solely on tariff rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- tariff
- US
- trade growth
- GDP
- economy
- exports
- imports
- trade policy
- reciprocal tariffs
ALSO READ
Alaska's LNG Dream: Qilak Eyes Asian Exports in Trump's Energy Push
Trump Greenlights LNG Exports from CP2 Project
Telangana's Ambitious Equitable Budget Aiming For Trillion-Dollar Economy
Auckland to Host The Ocean Race Stopover in 2027: A Boost for Economy and Sailing Legacy
Government Boosts Digital Economy with UPI Incentive of Rs 1,500 Crore