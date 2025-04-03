Left Menu

Tariffs Tighten: India Adjusts Strategy in Response to U.S. Trade Moves

The Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs could reduce India's GDP growth by up to 50 basis points and decrease exports to the US by 2-3%. Experts suggest India could mitigate impacts by increasing imports of US goods. The tariffs may also pressure the US dollar, affecting global trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:16 IST
  • India

The Trump administration's imposition of reciprocal tariffs poses a significant challenge to India's economic outlook, potentially reducing GDP growth by 50 basis points to a 6% rate, according to experts. The country's exports to the US are expected to drop by 2-3% this fiscal year.

D K Srivastava, EY Chief Policy Advisor, cautioned that the tariffs' impact will depend on future trade agreements and retaliatory measures between India and the US. While a GDP hit is inevitable, India's impact may be less severe compared to other Asian economies.

To counteract the tariffs, experts suggest India should respond by increasing imports from the US, particularly in energy and high-tech goods, thus focusing on balancing trade rather than concentrating solely on tariff rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

