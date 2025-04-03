Left Menu

Record-Breaking Year for Chennai and Kamaraj Ports

Chennai and Kamaraj Ports achieved a record by handling over 100 million metric tonnes of cargo in 2024-25. The ports achieved growth rates of 6.5% and 6.9%, respectively. Infrastructure improvements and sustainability practices are being enhanced. Chennai Port received an international sustainability award recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:03 IST
Record-Breaking Year for Chennai and Kamaraj Ports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Port and Kamaraj Port have marked a milestone by jointly handling over 100 million tonnes of cargo in the 2024-25 fiscal year, as announced by senior officials on Thursday.

During the press conference, Sunil Paliwal, Chairman of Chennai Port Authority and Kamaraj Port, reported that the ports collectively dealt with 103.37 million metric tonnes, featuring individual contributions of 54.96 million and 48.41 million metric tonnes from Chennai and Kamaraj Ports respectively. Notably, Chennai Port witnessed a cargo handling growth of 6.5 percent, while Kamaraj Port noted a 6.9 percent increase.

Infrastructure upgrades and the adoption of eco-friendly practices, like sewage treatment and solar power, are underway at both ports. Recognized for its sustainability initiatives, Chennai Port received the esteemed International Award for Sustainability at the World Ports Conference in Hamburg. The briefing was attended by S Viswanathan, Vice Chairman of the Chennai Port Authority, and J P Irin Scindia, Managing Director of Kamaraj Port.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025