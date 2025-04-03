Record-Breaking Year for Chennai and Kamaraj Ports
Chennai and Kamaraj Ports achieved a record by handling over 100 million metric tonnes of cargo in 2024-25. The ports achieved growth rates of 6.5% and 6.9%, respectively. Infrastructure improvements and sustainability practices are being enhanced. Chennai Port received an international sustainability award recently.
- Country:
- India
Chennai Port and Kamaraj Port have marked a milestone by jointly handling over 100 million tonnes of cargo in the 2024-25 fiscal year, as announced by senior officials on Thursday.
During the press conference, Sunil Paliwal, Chairman of Chennai Port Authority and Kamaraj Port, reported that the ports collectively dealt with 103.37 million metric tonnes, featuring individual contributions of 54.96 million and 48.41 million metric tonnes from Chennai and Kamaraj Ports respectively. Notably, Chennai Port witnessed a cargo handling growth of 6.5 percent, while Kamaraj Port noted a 6.9 percent increase.
Infrastructure upgrades and the adoption of eco-friendly practices, like sewage treatment and solar power, are underway at both ports. Recognized for its sustainability initiatives, Chennai Port received the esteemed International Award for Sustainability at the World Ports Conference in Hamburg. The briefing was attended by S Viswanathan, Vice Chairman of the Chennai Port Authority, and J P Irin Scindia, Managing Director of Kamaraj Port.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nashik Gears Up for 2027 Kumbh Mela with Infrastructure Overhaul
Govt’s $1.2 Billion Regional Infrastructure Fund Accelerates Economic Growth
Germany Strengthens African Infrastructure Development with €18.4 Million Contribution to NEPAD-IPPF
Hong Kong Tightens Cybersecurity Laws to Protect Critical Infrastructure
Firstsource Solutions Earns Top ESG Honors in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025