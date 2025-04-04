Left Menu

Railway Projects Boost Development in Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the approval of the Gondia-Balharshah rail line project, part of a Rs 18,658 crore investment by the Indian government. Covering 15 districts across Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, these projects aim to enhance railway networks by 1,247 km, fostering regional development and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has sanctioned significant railway development across Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared the federal cabinet's nod for the Gondia-Balharshah rail line, among others, to enhance regional connectivity.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved four railway projects totalling approximately Rs 18,658 crore. These projects aim to expand the Indian Railways network by 1,247 kilometers and cover 15 districts in three states.

Highlighting the Gondia-Balharshah project, Shinde emphasized its potential to generate considerable employment and accelerate development in underdeveloped regions. Other sanctioned projects include lines in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, focusing on bolstering infrastructure and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

