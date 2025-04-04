Railway Projects Boost Development in Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh

The Indian government has sanctioned significant railway development across Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared the federal cabinet's nod for the Gondia-Balharshah rail line, among others, to enhance regional connectivity.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved four railway projects totalling approximately Rs 18,658 crore. These projects aim to expand the Indian Railways network by 1,247 kilometers and cover 15 districts in three states.

Highlighting the Gondia-Balharshah project, Shinde emphasized its potential to generate considerable employment and accelerate development in underdeveloped regions. Other sanctioned projects include lines in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, focusing on bolstering infrastructure and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)