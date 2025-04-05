Last-Minute Rush: Consumers Hasten Purchases Ahead of Trump's New Tariffs

As new 32% import tariffs loomed, announced by President Donald Trump, American consumers hastened to secure big-budget items like laptops and vehicles before prices escalated. John Gutierrez from Austin, Texas, purchased a $2,400 Taiwanese laptop in a bid to avoid imminent cost hikes.

Similarly, Arlington's Rob Blackwell moved quickly to lease a General Motors electric vehicle, anticipating price increases due to potential supply chain tariffs. The economic landscape is changing fast, with a shift from the buyer's market to the seller's, as dealerships brace for the tariff impact.

Economists caution that these tariffs could lead to diminishing U.S. economic growth. With consumers like Lee Wochner acting swiftly to save on costs, experts fear further distrust in U.S. international trade relations. The widespread preemptive buying highlights underlying concerns of economic volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)