Agri Startups: Blending Tradition with Innovation for Sustainable Future

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh highlights the rise of agricultural startups, fusing traditional and modern techniques for enhanced productivity and sustainability. Addressing the Natural and Organic Farmers Summit 2025, Singh spotlighted the role of innovative technologies, organic farming's mainstream growth, and agri-startups’ impact on rural development and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:38 IST
Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh praised the emergence of agricultural startups as a promising livelihood option, merging traditional organic farming with advanced scientific technologies. Speaking at the Natural and Organic Farmers Summit 2025 in Shankarpalli, Singh commended grassroots innovators harnessing science to elevate agriculture, improve productivity, and secure sustainable incomes.

"Agri StartUps are quickly becoming a lucrative livelihood avenue by melding traditional organic practices with cutting-edge technology," Singh stated. He emphasized that today's agricultural startups leverage scientific innovations, using tools from institutions like CSIR to increase farming productivity and reduce costs, all while promoting health and environmental sustainability.

Dr. Singh noted the shift of organic agriculture into the mainstream due to rising health concerns over chemical pesticides. Linking the trend with growing lifestyle diseases, he underscored the necessity of organic farming, stating it is both a healthier choice and a response to the potential dangers posed by chemically-laden produce.

The Minister highlighted agri-startups' broader impact on employment and rural development, referencing the success of initiatives like the Purple Revolution and the Aroma Mission. He pointed to scientific contributions from CSIR and IICT that have spread lavender cultivation nationwide. Singh encouraged engagement in agriculture, noting many startups are launched by individuals without formal advanced degrees.

Highlighting innovations such as tulip cultivation in Himachal Pradesh, Singh illustrated new income sources and symbolic significance, referencing the use of Palampur-grown tulips in religious ceremonies. He also spotlighted eco-friendly technologies like IIT Hyderabad's Pheromone Application Device, aimed at reducing pesticide need.

Singh invited the scientific community and agri-preneurs to the National Startup Expo in Hyderabad, offering government support including financial, technical, and marketing aid. Acknowledging the work of the Eklavya Grameen Foundation in simplifying organic farming, he reinforced the essential role of agriculture in India's vision for development by 2047, reimagining the farmer as an agri-entrepreneur thriving in opportunity-rich fields.

