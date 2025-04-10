Dollar Dips After Trump's Tariff Reversal

In a surprise move, U.S. President Donald Trump has altered the landscape of global trade by granting a temporary 90-day tariff reprieve, sparking volatility across markets. The dollar particularly weakened against traditionally safe currencies, causing fluctuations in investor positioning.

The sudden tariff shift impacted key currencies, with the Japanese yen and Swiss franc reflecting unexpected strength. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar showed signs of optimism, often viewed as a sentiment gauge for global economic growth.

Persisting trade policy unpredictability continues to cast uncertainty over U.S. financial markets, as investors recalibrate strategies. The evolving situation hints at potential future adjustments, especially amid the ongoing trade tensions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)