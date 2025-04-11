India Gears Up for High-Stakes Trade Talks Amid Global Uncertainties

India is actively working to finalize trade agreements with the U.S. and the European Union, according to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Speaking at the Global Technology Summit, he remarked on how the Trump administration's new global strategy has impacted the trade landscape, especially in technology.

The U.S.'s tariffs have disrupted global trade, pushing India to accelerate negotiations. Jaishankar underscored a noticeable urgency from Indian trade teams to conclude deals quickly.

