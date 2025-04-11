Left Menu

India Gears Up for High-Stakes Trade Talks Amid Global Uncertainties

India is prioritizing the conclusion of trade deals with the U.S. and EU, as articulated by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Despite past negotiations stalling, New Delhi is driven by urgency amidst altered global approaches to trade triggered by U.S. policy changes under President Trump.

Updated: 11-04-2025 13:47 IST
India Gears Up for High-Stakes Trade Talks Amid Global Uncertainties
India is actively working to finalize trade agreements with the U.S. and the European Union, according to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Speaking at the Global Technology Summit, he remarked on how the Trump administration's new global strategy has impacted the trade landscape, especially in technology.

The U.S.'s tariffs have disrupted global trade, pushing India to accelerate negotiations. Jaishankar underscored a noticeable urgency from Indian trade teams to conclude deals quickly.

