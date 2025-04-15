Wall Street's Tepid Rise Amid Trade Uncertainty

On Tuesday, Wall Street experienced a modest uptick as investors evaluated potential tariff relief within the auto sector. However, looming levies on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors tempered investor enthusiasm.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 72.89 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also showed gains. Significant sectoral increases were witnessed in financials, driven by notable profits from Bank of America and Citigroup.

Analysts from Wolfe Research noted that despite passing "peak fear," market volatility remained high, advising a defensive investment strategy. Meanwhile, the "death cross" pattern in the S&P 500 hinted at potential long-term downtrends, amidst ongoing trade policy uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)