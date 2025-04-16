China's Pivotal Role in Pakistan's Economic Stability and Agricultural Advancement

China has emerged as a cornerstone of Pakistan's economic stability, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized during a recent ceremony. He credited Beijing for aiding in securing a crucial International Monetary Fund agreement.

The Prime Minister addressed agriculture graduates bound for training in China, noting that 1,000 young Pakistanis would benefit from China's expertise in modern farming and climate-smart practices.

Sharif highlighted the vital extension of a $2 billion loan repayment by China, underscoring the broader China-Pakistan Economic Corridor investments and bilateral cooperations that keep aiding Pakistan's economic landscape.

