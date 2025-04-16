Left Menu

China's Pivotal Role in Pakistan's Economic Stability and Agricultural Advancement

China has been pivotal in assisting Pakistan's economy, helping secure an IMF agreement and supporting various sectors, including agriculture. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged China's substantial contributions during a ceremony for Pakistani agriculture graduates training in China. This partnership is highlighted by ongoing initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:28 IST
China's Pivotal Role in Pakistan's Economic Stability and Agricultural Advancement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

China has emerged as a cornerstone of Pakistan's economic stability, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized during a recent ceremony. He credited Beijing for aiding in securing a crucial International Monetary Fund agreement.

The Prime Minister addressed agriculture graduates bound for training in China, noting that 1,000 young Pakistanis would benefit from China's expertise in modern farming and climate-smart practices.

Sharif highlighted the vital extension of a $2 billion loan repayment by China, underscoring the broader China-Pakistan Economic Corridor investments and bilateral cooperations that keep aiding Pakistan's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025