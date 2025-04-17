Left Menu

Global Trade Turbulence: IMF's Georgieva Foresees New Economic Challenges

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlights rising trade tensions, chiefly fueled by U.S. tariffs, as a major cause of economic uncertainty. While forecasting no recession, the IMF expects revised growth projections and increased inflation in some regions. Georgieva emphasizes the need for cooperation amidst significant global trade policy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:22 IST
Global Trade Turbulence: IMF's Georgieva Foresees New Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global trade tensions fueled by U.S. tariffs are sparking economic uncertainty, according to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Speaking Thursday, she forecasted downward revisions to IMF economic growth projections but dismissed concerns of an impending global recession.

Georgieva highlighted that the revamped trading system, incited by the U.S. and retaliatory actions from China and the EU, has generated 'off the charts' policy uncertainty and volatility. This, along with potential inflation spikes, underscores the need for vigilant economic reforms and cooperation among nations.

With the U.S., China, and EU as major importers, global impacts are expected to be far-reaching, affecting smaller economies significantly. Georgieva calls for a unified response to promote global economic resilience and counter the long-term risks of protectionism, which threatens productivity and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025